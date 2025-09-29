×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Start Times Changing As Netflix Runs Scheduling Test

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
WWE Raw Start Times Changing As Netflix Runs Scheduling Test

WWE Raw will be experimenting with new start times throughout the next month as the company and Netflix test out different broadcast slots to see how fans respond. The adjustments are aimed at managing primetime competition, accommodating live audiences, and balancing international scheduling.

Fightful Select reports that Raw will open at 7 PM ET this coming Monday as part of the trial. The show will then return to its standard 8 PM ET start time on October 6, 20, and 27. One of the reasons behind the move is concern over West Coast fans, as a 7 PM ET broadcast would have required a 4 PM entry time in cities like Sacramento and Anaheim.

On October 15, Raw will take an unusual turn with an 8 AM ET broadcast. That episode takes place immediately after Crown Jewel in Australia, with the early slot chosen to account for the drastic time difference.

WWE is also reviewing start times for future shows in cities such as Boston and New York at Madison Square Garden to determine whether shifting the schedule could improve both the live and streaming experiences. The testing period suggests WWE and Netflix are prepared to move away from Raw’s long-standing timeslot if the changes prove successful.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy