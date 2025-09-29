WWE Raw Start Times Changing As Netflix Runs Scheduling Test

WWE Raw will be experimenting with new start times throughout the next month as the company and Netflix test out different broadcast slots to see how fans respond. The adjustments are aimed at managing primetime competition, accommodating live audiences, and balancing international scheduling.

Fightful Select reports that Raw will open at 7 PM ET this coming Monday as part of the trial. The show will then return to its standard 8 PM ET start time on October 6, 20, and 27. One of the reasons behind the move is concern over West Coast fans, as a 7 PM ET broadcast would have required a 4 PM entry time in cities like Sacramento and Anaheim.

On October 15, Raw will take an unusual turn with an 8 AM ET broadcast. That episode takes place immediately after Crown Jewel in Australia, with the early slot chosen to account for the drastic time difference.

WWE is also reviewing start times for future shows in cities such as Boston and New York at Madison Square Garden to determine whether shifting the schedule could improve both the live and streaming experiences. The testing period suggests WWE and Netflix are prepared to move away from Raw’s long-standing timeslot if the changes prove successful.

