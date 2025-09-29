SPOILERS: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From Edmonton, Alberta (9/27/2025)

TNA Wrestling returned to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Saturday, September 27, 2025, for its latest round of Impact television tapings. The night featured plenty of in-ring action, storyline twists, and major build-up on the road to Bound For Glory, the company’s biggest event of the year.

The evening kicked off with a “First Class Penthouse” segment as AJ Francis and Myron Reed shared the spotlight. Tensions quickly boiled over when Francis insulted Reed, leading to Reed launching an attack to set the tone for the night.

Spitfire, the duo of Dani Luna and Jody Threat, picked up a victory over The Angel Warriors, Kat Von Heez and Ava Lawless. The System emerged victorious in a four-way tag team clash that also included The Rascalz, The Great Hands, and Sinner and Saint.

A “King’s Speech” with Frankie Kazarian broke down into chaos when Trick Williams, Kelani Jordan, Matt Hardy, Leon Slater, and Indi Hartwell all got involved. This led to a six-person tag match where Slater scored the pinfall over Kazarian. A key development came when Trick declared that if Mike Santana laid a hand on him without provocation, their Bound For Glory showdown would be canceled. Despite initially keeping his composure on commentary, Santana ended up getting physical after being pushed to his limit.

The Knockouts division delivered a big moment as The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, defeated The Elegance Brand to capture the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Elsewhere, Nick Nemeth scored a win over The Home Town Man, and Alisha Edwards earned a singles victory against Tasha Steelz.

Trick Williams and Mike Santana shared the ring for a heated face-to-face ahead of their Bound For Glory main event clash. Later in the night, Matt Cardona picked up a win against Ryan Nemeth before a contract signing was held between Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan and challenger Indi Hartwell, setting their title match officially in motion.

Mustafa Ali defeated JDC, which ended with a tense staredown between The System and Order 4. A no disqualification battle saw Eric Young defeat Joe Hendry in a wild contest. Moose secured a victory over Ridge Holland by referee stoppage after Holland suffered what appeared to be a serious leg or ankle injury that forced the match to be called off.

The evening closed with Mike Santana defeating Cedric Alexander in the main event, adding more fuel to his rivalry with Trick Williams ahead of Bound For Glory.

The road to Bound For Glory continues to heat up, and fans can expect even more fallout and official match announcements as the show draws near.