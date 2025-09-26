WWE SmackDown At Risk As NBCUniversal And YouTube TV Battle Over Carriage Deal

NBCUniversal has issued a warning that its channels could be pulled from YouTube TV if a new carriage agreement is not finalized by September 30. This would mean USA Network and NBC could disappear from the platform, a move that would directly affect fans who rely on YouTube TV to watch WWE SmackDown.

The dispute is centered around Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. YouTube TV has been pushing for Peacock-exclusive programming to be integrated into its interface so subscribers can access all content without switching between apps. NBCUniversal, however, has refused to agree to those terms.

According to Deadline, YouTube even put forward an offer of additional compensation to help seal the deal, but NBCUniversal rejected it, considering the proposal insufficient. YouTube later addressed the situation in a public statement, saying:

“NBCUniversal asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock, which would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers. We are committed to working with NBCUniversal to reach a fair deal for both sides ahead of our current agreement expiring on September 30. If their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our subscribers a $10 credit.”

Although WWE Premium Live Events now stream exclusively on ESPN, SmackDown remains under NBCUniversal’s television umbrella. This makes the dispute a potential setback for wrestling fans who depend on YouTube TV to watch the weekly show.

Negotiations are still ongoing, but the clock is ticking.