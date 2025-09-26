×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE SmackDown At Risk As NBCUniversal And YouTube TV Battle Over Carriage Deal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 26, 2025
WWE SmackDown At Risk As NBCUniversal And YouTube TV Battle Over Carriage Deal

NBCUniversal has issued a warning that its channels could be pulled from YouTube TV if a new carriage agreement is not finalized by September 30. This would mean USA Network and NBC could disappear from the platform, a move that would directly affect fans who rely on YouTube TV to watch WWE SmackDown.

The dispute is centered around Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. YouTube TV has been pushing for Peacock-exclusive programming to be integrated into its interface so subscribers can access all content without switching between apps. NBCUniversal, however, has refused to agree to those terms.

According to Deadline, YouTube even put forward an offer of additional compensation to help seal the deal, but NBCUniversal rejected it, considering the proposal insufficient. YouTube later addressed the situation in a public statement, saying:

“NBCUniversal asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock, which would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers. We are committed to working with NBCUniversal to reach a fair deal for both sides ahead of our current agreement expiring on September 30. If their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our subscribers a $10 credit.”

Although WWE Premium Live Events now stream exclusively on ESPN, SmackDown remains under NBCUniversal’s television umbrella. This makes the dispute a potential setback for wrestling fans who depend on YouTube TV to watch the weekly show.

Negotiations are still ongoing, but the clock is ticking. 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Victory Road 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sep. 26th 2025

#victory road

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 26th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Huntington, West Virginia

Sep. 27th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sep. 27th 2025

#no mercy

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 28th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy