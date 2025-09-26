Ace Austin Breaks Silence After AEW Disappearance

Ace Austin has been absent from the ring since his AEW debut loss to Ricochet on August 14, 2025, and fans are starting to question his status with the company. More than six weeks later, the former TNA standout has finally broken his silence with a cryptic social media post that has sparked even more speculation.

On September 26, Austin shared the following message on X:

“Always an Ace up my sleeve. 🃏♠️ Patience is a virtue; you must know how to play the cards right. It’s not a game of chance when you make your own luck. Not if.. but when. #INEVITABLE”

The post has only fueled theories that AEW may have already sidelined him. Many fans have pointed to what they see as a recurring trend within the company: a hyped debut, one featured match, and then nothing. Some are even labeling Austin as the latest in what they call “Tony’s toys,” referring to wrestlers who are signed, spotlighted briefly, and then shelved without explanation.

Austin joined AEW immediately after completing a six-year run with TNA. He had spoken positively about the move on AEW Unrestricted, explaining that the company’s style and presentation reignited his passion for wrestling. But since his first appearance, there has been no storyline progression or television follow-up.

The phrase “Patience is a virtue” has fans wondering if Austin is simply biding his time or quietly venting frustration. Whether this cryptic message signals a renewed push or a deeper issue, one thing is certain, his absence has not gone unnoticed.

