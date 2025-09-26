×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ace Austin Breaks Silence After AEW Disappearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 26, 2025
Ace Austin Breaks Silence After AEW Disappearance

Ace Austin has been absent from the ring since his AEW debut loss to Ricochet on August 14, 2025, and fans are starting to question his status with the company. More than six weeks later, the former TNA standout has finally broken his silence with a cryptic social media post that has sparked even more speculation.

On September 26, Austin shared the following message on X:

“Always an Ace up my sleeve. 🃏♠️ Patience is a virtue; you must know how to play the cards right. It’s not a game of chance when you make your own luck. Not if.. but when. #INEVITABLE”

The post has only fueled theories that AEW may have already sidelined him. Many fans have pointed to what they see as a recurring trend within the company: a hyped debut, one featured match, and then nothing. Some are even labeling Austin as the latest in what they call “Tony’s toys,” referring to wrestlers who are signed, spotlighted briefly, and then shelved without explanation.

Austin joined AEW immediately after completing a six-year run with TNA. He had spoken positively about the move on AEW Unrestricted, explaining that the company’s style and presentation reignited his passion for wrestling. But since his first appearance, there has been no storyline progression or television follow-up.

The phrase “Patience is a virtue” has fans wondering if Austin is simply biding his time or quietly venting frustration. Whether this cryptic message signals a renewed push or a deeper issue, one thing is certain, his absence has not gone unnoticed.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Victory Road 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sep. 26th 2025

#victory road

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 26th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Huntington, West Virginia

Sep. 27th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sep. 27th 2025

#no mercy

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 28th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy