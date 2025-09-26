Ash By Elegance Set For Special Announcement At TNA Victory Road

Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance remains part of TNA Victory Road despite her original plans being changed.
TNA confirmed that Ash will deliver a “special announcement” during tonight’s broadcast. She had been set to defend her championship against Masha Slamovich, but that contest was removed after Slamovich was placed under internal investigation by TNA. The inquiry stems from allegations by her former boyfriend AKIRA, who claimed Slamovich subjected him to physical and mental abuse during their relationship.
“As revealed on social media, Ash By Elegance will make a special announcement at Victory Road,” TNA stated. “What will the Knockouts World Champion have to say? Tune in to find out.”
The cancelled match was scheduled to be a no disqualification bout, with Indi Hartwell serving as special guest referee. Hartwell already has a guaranteed Knockouts Championship match at Bound for Glory on October 12.
Ash By Elegance, who previously competed as Dana Brooke in WWE, captured the Knockouts World Championship at NXT Heatwave last month by defeating Jacy Jayne and Slamovich in a triple threat match.
Victory Road airs live tonight on TNA+ from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern.
TNA Victory Road 2025 (Friday, September 26) card:
Mike Santana vs. Ridge Holland
Moose vs. Mustafa Ali (winner gains entry order advantage for the Hardcore War at Bound for Glory)
Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young
International Champion Steve Maclin defends against Frankie Kazarian
X-Division Champion Leon Slater defends against Myron Reed
Knockouts Tag Team Champions Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance defend against Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay
Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona & Cody Deaner
Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance delivers a special announcement
Pre-show: Cedric Alexander vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz
Pre-show: AJ Francis’ First Class Penthouse with guest Matt Hardy
