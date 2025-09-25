TNA Impact Results - Septemeber 25, 2025

TNA iMPACT!

Date: September 25th, 2025

Location: The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel vs. Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater

Myron Reed joins the announce table for this match. Both teams start punching on each other until the referee gets between them. Cedric and Trey go at it and Cedric with a elbow in the corner followed by a dropkick on the seated Trey. Cedric tags to Leon who hits a crossover double axe handle on Trey’s arm. Wentz gets the tag and Leon hits a back kick. Wentz in the corner and Leon climbs up the corner and hits 10 punches to his head followed by a crossbody for two. Wentz hits a handspring knee. Trey and Wentz team up for a double dropkick on Leon for two. Trey with a double stomp for two. Trey and Wentz with a combination of kicks followed by a double stomp on his back by Wentz for two. Leon hits a cutter on Trey and tags to Cedric. Cedric hits consecutive German Suplex. Cedric drapes Wentz on the top rope for a twisting neckbreaker. Wentz hits a dropkick on Leon coming off the top rope, and Trey with a missile dropkick to Cedric. Wentz with a swanton onto a draped Leon’s back for two. Cedric hits a suicide dive on Wentz. Leon goes to the top rope and hits the Swanton 450 on Trey Miguel for the win.

Result: Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater def. Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel by pinfal

After the match, Myron Reed faces off against Leon Slater.

Gia Miller backstage with Frankie Kazarian and Jake Something. Kazarian says Maclin is on borrowed time and he is taking his International Title. He says he is the one that brought him back to TNA and he will be the one to take him out and he will remember the name Mr. Kazarian… Kazarian.

Santino Marella is walking to the arena and Eric Young walks up to him and demands a match against Joe Hendry. Marella says he is lucky he doesn’t fire him, and Eric Young says he doesn’t have the balls. Marella says he got an email from TNA Corporate, and they are requesting that at Victory Road Joe Hendry faces Eric Young.

Match 2: Victoria Crawford vs. Jody Threat

Tessa distracts Jody and Crawford hits the Axe Kick for the win.

Result: Victoria Crawford def. Jody Threat by pinfal

Tessa Blanchard hugs Victoria Crawford after the match.

A backstage promo by Joe Hendry. Hendry says Eric helped him put the pieces to be together. He said he got too successful, and Young thought why it was Hendry instead of him. He says at Victory Road, Eric Young will find out why the entire world still chants “We believe”.

Backstage promo by The System. Eddie says their plans are set: Hardcore War. Moose says he’s proven time and time again that he doesn’t need his family to win matches. He says at Victory Road he’ll leave his family in the back and he challenges Ali to leave his stooges in the back.

Match 3: Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal Qualifier

A.J. Francis tells Rosemary that he would chokeslam the shit out of her and Rosemary mists him in the face and everybody team up to eliminate him. Killer Kelly eliminates Mara Sade. Lei Ying Lee eliminates Ryan Nemeth. Mance Warner eliminates Lei Ying Lee.

Result: Mance Warner wins the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal Qualifier

We see the announcements of Mickie James and the Beautiful People into the Class of 2025 TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

A vignette for Mike Santana. Santana writes on a chalkboard “Never given, always earned”. A voiceover says his success will not be handed down, it will be carved by the hands of his father, the blood that flows through his veins. We hear a voice recording of Santana’s father who says he’s proud of him. The voiceover says success is the sound of the final trumpet announcing not the end but the beginning of who he is. We hear a voice recording of Santana’s daughter.

Santino Marella is in the ring, and he says he is going to share the ring with professional wrestling tag team royalty. He says the match is being billed as The Final Match, and it is between not just the best tag teams of this generation but of all times. He introduces Team 3D and the Hardys. He says this is a very special moment for him. The fans chant “This is awesome” and “TNA”. Bully Ray says he would like to give The Hardys the floor first. Matt Hardy says standing in this ring are what many people consider two of the greatest tag teams of all time. He says they have been white hot and TNA has been white hot. He says there are a lot of people that consider them as the most popular or influential tag team of all time, but they will never be as decorated as Team 3D. He says to cement their legacy as the G.O.A.T.s, they need to beat Team 3D. Bully Ray says they’ve had a lot of great moments with these guys. Devon asked if they remember when they were hanging 25 feet in the air. He says, “Never again, you son of a bitch.” Bully Ray asks of all the crazy things they’ve done, how is Jeff Hardy still alive. Jeff says they they were living on the edge, and he is a born-again Christian, and this match is going to be epic. Bully Ray says it’s the “Dudley Boyz” and he says The Hardys saying they need them is the truth. Matt Hardy says they’re the two G.O.A.T.s. Matt Hardy says if they beat the Dudleys, they will shake their hands and they’re better than them. Bully asks what they have to offer. Matt says they will put their titles on the line. Matt says they’re TNA and WWE Hall of Famers and they want them to jump in front of the line. Santino asks if the fans want to see the titles on the line and the fans cheer. Bully Ray says their answer is no. Bully says 25 years ago in Madison Square Garden at Royal Rumble 2000, the four of them made history in the first ever tag team tables match. He said the tables match is their thing and they beat them. He says they need The Hardys as much as they need Team 3D. He said they admit that it always bothered them. He says that in 2025, if they’re going to do this, they should do it the right way. He suggests a tables match. Devon rips up the contract, and they shake hands instead.

Tom Hannifan runs down the card for Victory Road.

Match 4: Frankie Kazarian & Jake Something vs. Steve Maclin & Mr. Anderson

Kazarian gets a Cobra Clutch on Mr. Anderson. Kazarian grabs his leg as he tries to tag to Maclin. Maclin gets the tag, and Maclin hits a busaiku knee on Kazarian. Maclin hits a German Suplex on Kazarian and hangs Something on the top turnbuckle and goes for the Crosshairs, but Something gets himself up and Kazarian clotheslines him outside the ring. Something hits him with a Spear in the corner for two. Something and Maclin clothesline each other and tag out. Anderson hits a neckbreaker on Kazarian. Kazarian goes for a chickenwing but Anderson gets out of the way and hits a Greenbay Plunge for two. Anderson goes for the Mic Check, but Kazarian fights out of it. Anderson goes to the top rope, but Kazarian catches him and goes for Fade To Black but Anderson gets out of it and hits the Mic Check and covers Kazarian, but Something breaks it up at two. Kazarian pins Anderson with his feet on the ropes but gets two. Kazarian hits the Backstabber followed by a low lariat and a springboard leg drop for two. Jake Something goes for a powerbomb, but Anderson flips him over and clotheslines Kazarian before tagging to Maclin. Maclin with an Olympic Slam to Kazarian followed by the Crosshairs. Anderson hits the Mic Check on Something. Maclin hits the KIA on Kazarian for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin & Mr. Anderson def. Frankie Kazarian & Jake Something by pinfall

Steve Maclin & Mr. Anderson celebrate to end the show.