WWE Officials Reportedly Stunned By ESPN’s Critical Wrestlepalooza Review

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
The first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza was positioned as a landmark event for the company, marking the beginning of its new partnership with ESPN. However, the reaction from WWE’s broadcast partner was not what the company expected. According to WrestleVotes Radio, many within WWE were caught off guard when ESPN published a review that graded the show a “C,” calling it a disappointment for a debut premium live event.

The review sparked internal debate, with some in WWE questioning why ESPN would put out a negative assessment that could leave what they described as an “online stigma” for the brand. While WWE officials reportedly considered the event “fairly standard” and “ordinary” for their usual product, ESPN’s piece noted the show “fell a little short of expectations.” The review also singled out Stephanie Vaquer vs IYO SKY as the standout match that kept the grade from being even lower.

The reception created a clear divide between WWE’s internal perspective and the critical coverage from their new media partner. Adding to the chatter, AEW star Ricochet weighed in online, mocking WWE for being critiqued by a sports network while AEW’s All Out, which ran the same day, drew widespread praise from fans.

Wrestlepalooza featured the returns of Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee alongside several title bouts, all designed to launch the company’s five-year agreement with ESPN in a big way. Despite the criticism, WWE views the event as an important business milestone. The company will look to rebound with its next premium live event, Crown Jewel, on October 11.

