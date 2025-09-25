×
Brock Lesnar Expected To Compete At WWE Royal Rumble And WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
Brock Lesnar Expected To Compete At WWE Royal Rumble And WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar’s shocking return at WWE SummerSlam looks to be just the start of a major run in 2026. According to WrestleVotes Radio, “The Beast Incarnate” is penciled in for both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42, with WWE creative currently operating under the assumption that he will be available for those blockbuster shows.

Lesnar’s comeback followed his squash victory over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, marking his first WWE match in more than two years since falling to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. WWE had removed him from plans in early 2024, canceling his Royal Rumble spot and a rumored program with GUNTHER. Now, his decisive win over Cena has reestablished him as one of WWE’s premier attractions, though there are reportedly no plans for a rematch.

His involvement at the 2026 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42 would bring added star power to both events. The Rumble will make history on January 31 when it takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,  the first time the event has been held outside North America. WrestleMania 42 will then follow on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, returning to the same venue for a second straight year.

