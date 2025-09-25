Hiromu Takahashi To Defend GHC Junior Heavyweight Title At NJPW Destruction In Kobe

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Junior Heavyweight Championship will be defended this weekend at NJPW Destruction in Kobe.
Earlier this month, Hiromu Takahashi captured the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship, and now his first defense is set for Sunday when he meets Taiji Ishimori. The match came about after Ishimori pinned Takahashi during a six-man tag on the Road to Destruction tour.
NJPW highlighted the historic nature of this defense, noting it will be the first time the GHC Junior Heavyweight title has been defended in an NJPW ring since April 27, 2004, when Jushin Thunder Liger defended against Kotaro Suzuki in Hiroshima.
Takahashi had already been booked to defend against NOAH’s Eita on October 11 at Ryogoku, but with this impromptu title bout now added, he explained that the winner of Sunday’s match will face Eita. Ishimori has agreed to the challenge on the condition that if he wins, he will only defend the belt in New Japan. Takahashi’s victory to claim the title was already met with controversy, and his decisions have sparked frustration among members of the NOAH roster.
For Ishimori, this fight is a return to familiar ground. A former NOAH standout, he has previously held the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship three times, with his last reign in 2017.
Meanwhile, NJPW’s own Junior Heavyweight Championship picture is heating up as DOUKI has declared his intentions to challenge El Desperado. The two will meet in 10-man tag action on the same card in Kobe.
Destruction in Kobe streams live on NJPW World this Sunday, September 28, at 3 a.m. Eastern time.
Updated card for NJPW Destruction in Kobe:
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita
IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd vs. Shingo Takagi
Yota Tsuji vs. David Finlay
GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori
IWGP Tag Team Champions Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi vs. OSKAR & Yuto-Ice
NEVER Openweight Champion Oleg Boltin vs. Don Fale
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan
El Desperado, YOH, Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura & YOSHI-HASHI vs. DOUKI, SHO, EVIL, SANADA & Dick Togo
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Sep. 26th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 26th 2025
Huntington, West Virginia
Sep. 27th 2025
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sep. 27th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 28th 2025
Raleigh, North Carolina
Sep. 29th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 30th 2025
Hollywood, Florida
Oct. 1st 2025
Lakeland, Florida
Oct. 2nd 2025
Cincinnati, Ohio
Oct. 3rd 2025
Leave a Comment ()