The Hardy Boyz Rumored For WWE NXT Vs TNA Invasion Angle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
The Hardy Boyz Rumored For WWE NXT Vs TNA Invasion Angle

The battle between WWE NXT and TNA is only heating up, and things could get even bigger with a legendary tag team thrown into the mix. Fightful Select reports that The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) have been pitched to appear in the ongoing invasion storyline.

The feud kicked off on NXT this past Tuesday when a wave of TNA talent stormed the brand. It is said to be a long-term program, with plans stretching well beyond TNA’s Bound For Glory in October. With no tapings immediately scheduled after the pay-per-view, but a November Orlando taping without a set venue, speculation is running wild that TNA could film at the WWE Performance Center. Fightful noted fans should expect “something unconventional or different” from TNA’s production.

There is also talk of the invasion spilling over from NXT into Raw and SmackDown, signaling an even larger presence for the storyline across WWE programming.

The Hardy Boyz, who are in their third reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions, would bring serious star power if involved. Their career resurgence in TNA from 2014 to 2017, highlighted by Matt’s iconic “Broken” character and the wild “Final Deletion” saga, made them one of the most talked-about acts in wrestling. They are also one of the rare teams to hold tag team gold in WWE, WCW, TNA, and ROH.

While some talent were purposely left out of NXT’s initial invasion, the addition of The Hardy Boyz, who are both current TNA champions and WWE Hall of Fame-caliber legends, would be a huge move for the storyline.

