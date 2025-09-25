×
AEW Introduces First-Ever Women’s Tag Team Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 25, 2025
AEW Dynamite on September 24, 2025, featured a landmark moment for the company’s women’s division as AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the promotion will soon crown its first-ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Speaking in a backstage segment, Khan highlighted the progress of the women’s division over the past year, praising the roster for its growth and performances. He then confirmed that AEW will be introducing women’s tag team titles for the very first time since the company launched in 2019.

The reveal follows months of speculation, with many fans anticipating the addition of tag team gold as AEW continues to spotlight more women in team competition. Until now, the women’s division has centered around singles championships in the form of the AEW Women’s World Title and the TBS Championship.

After Khan’s announcement, Renee Paquette officially presented the newly designed belts to the audience, offering the first look at the titles. While AEW has yet to confirm how the inaugural champions will be determined, the unveiling signals that plans are underway.

The creation of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship underlines the company’s push to elevate its female talent. With expanded storylines and more televised matches throughout 2025, the new belts are expected to create fresh rivalries and opportunities for the division.

