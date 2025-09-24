×
WWE NXT No Mercy Card Finalized with Exciting New Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 24, 2025
The card for Saturday’s WWE NXT No Mercy PLE has been finalized, featuring two new matches added after Tuesday’s NXT TV episode. Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace will face off in a Weaponized Steel Cage match, following a heated pull-apart brawl on Tuesday's show. Additionally, Josh Briggs will take on Je’Von Evans.

Lainey Reid, fresh off her victory in the number one contender’s tournament against Candice LeRae, will challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Furthermore, despite his earlier double title match with Trick Williams ending in a no contest, Oba Femi is set to defend the NXT Championship against Ricky Saints at No Mercy.

The finalized card for Saturday's event is as follows:

  • NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Ricky Saints
  • NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defends against Lola Vice
  • WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca defends against Lainey Reid
  • NXT North American Champion Ethan Page defends against Tavion Heights
  • Weaponized Steel Cage match: Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace
  • Josh Briggs vs. Je’Von Evans

