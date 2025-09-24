WWE NXT No Mercy Card Finalized with Exciting New Matches

The card for Saturday’s WWE NXT No Mercy PLE has been finalized, featuring two new matches added after Tuesday’s NXT TV episode. Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace will face off in a Weaponized Steel Cage match, following a heated pull-apart brawl on Tuesday's show. Additionally, Josh Briggs will take on Je’Von Evans.
Lainey Reid, fresh off her victory in the number one contender’s tournament against Candice LeRae, will challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Furthermore, despite his earlier double title match with Trick Williams ending in a no contest, Oba Femi is set to defend the NXT Championship against Ricky Saints at No Mercy.
The finalized card for Saturday's event is as follows:
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sep. 24th 2025
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Sep. 26th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 26th 2025
Huntington, West Virginia
Sep. 27th 2025
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sep. 27th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 28th 2025
Raleigh, North Carolina
Sep. 29th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 30th 2025
Hollywood, Florida
Oct. 1st 2025
Lakeland, Florida
Oct. 2nd 2025
Cincinnati, Ohio
Oct. 3rd 2025
