Hulk Hogan’s Estate Valued At Over $5 Million, Son Nick Named Administrator

An update has surfaced regarding the estate of the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Earlier this month, Nick Hogan filed court documents seeking to be named co-personal representative of his father’s estate alongside Terry McCoy, a longtime friend and business associate of the former WWE Champion. According to US Weekly, Hogan’s widow, Melanie Sky Daily, informed a Florida judge that she had no objection to Nick taking on that responsibility for the estate, which is valued at more than $5 million.

Daily, listed as the surviving spouse, could have requested a hearing to contest Nick’s appointment, but she waived that option and gave her consent to the documents he filed. The court has also officially recognized McCoy as the other co-administrator, meaning the estate can now move forward with organizing its finances for distribution to the beneficiaries.

Nick is the sole beneficiary, as his sister Brooke Hogan previously asked to be removed from their father’s will. In his petition, Nick revealed that Hulk’s estate includes $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property, intellectual property valued at $4 million, and a potential sum from a medical malpractice lawsuit. The filing did not mention Hogan’s Florida mansion, estimated at $11 million.

Nick also disclosed that his father’s will was originally drafted in 2016 and updated multiple times in 2017, 2021, 2022, and as recently as July 2023. Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24, 2025 following a heart attack.

