Brock Lesnar Advertised For WWE WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

Brock Lesnar is officially being advertised as part of the lineup for WrestleMania 42.

On Tuesday, WWE released a new promotional graphic for two-day combo tickets for the 2026 event, which are now available through pre-sale. Lesnar was prominently featured in the artwork alongside Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

Lesnar has been absent from WrestleMania since his 2023 win over Omos. He did not appear at either WrestleMania 40 or WrestleMania 41, marking a two-year break from WWE programming. His return this past August was the first since being named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit involving Vince McMahon and WWE, though he is not listed as a defendant.

Now back under a new limited-dates WWE contract, Lesnar stepped into the ring at Wrestlepalooza last weekend where he defeated John Cena in a decisive return bout.

WrestleMania 42 takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026. It marks the second straight year the city has hosted WWE’s biggest event of the year, with WrestleMania 43 already confirmed for Saudi Arabia in 2027.