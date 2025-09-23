×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Sgt Slaughter Reveals Inside Details Of Vince McMahon 80th Birthday Party

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
Sgt Slaughter Reveals Inside Details Of Vince McMahon 80th Birthday Party

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has given fans a rare glimpse into Vince McMahon’s extravagant 80th birthday celebration, which took place this past August. In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Slaughter revealed that the private party was run under a strict “no cell phones” policy to keep the night exclusive and free from outside distractions.

The guest list was loaded with familiar wrestling names, with Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, The Undertaker, JBL, and John Cena all in attendance. Slaughter described the evening as unforgettable, highlighted by a special performance from the New York Symphony.

“We all sat down to have our dinners, and the New York Symphony was playing when we got there… all of a sudden a curtain opened up, and there was Vince on the stage, and he said, ‘Welcome to my 80th birthday party. Come down and join me, and let’s have some fun,’” Slaughter recalled.

The Hall of Famer explained that guests either had to check in their phones or leave them behind, with no photos or recordings permitted. “It was the most incredible scene, but nobody was allowed to have cell phones,” Slaughter said. “If you needed to call someone, you had to go outside and do it. Nobody was allowed to take pictures. They had cameras there for their purposes, but nobody was allowed to have a cell phone out.”

The lavish gathering comes at a complicated time for McMahon, who is facing ongoing legal issues. In January 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. McMahon later resigned from his role with TKO Group, the parent company of WWE.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 23rd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sep. 24th 2025

#dynamite

TNA Victory Road 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sep. 26th 2025

#victory road

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 26th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Huntington, West Virginia

Sep. 27th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sep. 27th 2025

#no mercy

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 28th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy