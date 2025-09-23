Sgt Slaughter Reveals Inside Details Of Vince McMahon 80th Birthday Party

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has given fans a rare glimpse into Vince McMahon’s extravagant 80th birthday celebration, which took place this past August. In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Slaughter revealed that the private party was run under a strict “no cell phones” policy to keep the night exclusive and free from outside distractions.

The guest list was loaded with familiar wrestling names, with Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, The Undertaker, JBL, and John Cena all in attendance. Slaughter described the evening as unforgettable, highlighted by a special performance from the New York Symphony.

“We all sat down to have our dinners, and the New York Symphony was playing when we got there… all of a sudden a curtain opened up, and there was Vince on the stage, and he said, ‘Welcome to my 80th birthday party. Come down and join me, and let’s have some fun,’” Slaughter recalled.

The Hall of Famer explained that guests either had to check in their phones or leave them behind, with no photos or recordings permitted. “It was the most incredible scene, but nobody was allowed to have cell phones,” Slaughter said. “If you needed to call someone, you had to go outside and do it. Nobody was allowed to take pictures. They had cameras there for their purposes, but nobody was allowed to have a cell phone out.”

The lavish gathering comes at a complicated time for McMahon, who is facing ongoing legal issues. In January 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. McMahon later resigned from his role with TKO Group, the parent company of WWE.

