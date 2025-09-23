×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Files Trademark For Los Americanos Faction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
WWE Files Trademark For Los Americanos Faction

WWE has officially locked down a trademark for “Los Americanos,” the new masked faction that has been making waves on Monday Night Raw. The filing went through on September 22, securing the name for the trio of El Grande Americano (now portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser) alongside two mystery partners who were revealed as Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Their official branding and graphics debuted in a slick video package on this week’s Raw.

The group marks the latest chapter in the El Grande Americano character, originally played by Chad Gable before injury forced him out. Since then, Kaiser has stepped into the role, and with Dunne and Bate under masks, the act has taken on a fresh identity.

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed that the duo behind the masks were the former NXT UK Champions, last seen as the New Catch Republic earlier this year. Now, they are part of Los Americanos and already locked in a feud with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, with a six-man tag set for next week’s Raw.

The official trademark filing covers a wide scope of entertainment services, including live wrestling events, broadcasts, fan clubs, newsletters, and online content.

For Dunne, who has been working backstage with AAA in recent months, and Bate, this new role represents a major reintroduction to WWE’s main roster under a striking new identity.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 23rd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sep. 24th 2025

#dynamite

TNA Victory Road 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sep. 26th 2025

#victory road

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 26th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Huntington, West Virginia

Sep. 27th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sep. 27th 2025

#no mercy

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 28th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy