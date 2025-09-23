WWE Files Trademark For Los Americanos Faction

WWE has officially locked down a trademark for “Los Americanos,” the new masked faction that has been making waves on Monday Night Raw. The filing went through on September 22, securing the name for the trio of El Grande Americano (now portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser) alongside two mystery partners who were revealed as Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Their official branding and graphics debuted in a slick video package on this week’s Raw.

The group marks the latest chapter in the El Grande Americano character, originally played by Chad Gable before injury forced him out. Since then, Kaiser has stepped into the role, and with Dunne and Bate under masks, the act has taken on a fresh identity.

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed that the duo behind the masks were the former NXT UK Champions, last seen as the New Catch Republic earlier this year. Now, they are part of Los Americanos and already locked in a feud with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, with a six-man tag set for next week’s Raw.

The official trademark filing covers a wide scope of entertainment services, including live wrestling events, broadcasts, fan clubs, newsletters, and online content.

For Dunne, who has been working backstage with AAA in recent months, and Bate, this new role represents a major reintroduction to WWE’s main roster under a striking new identity.