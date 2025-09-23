×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 23, 2025
Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Several TNA Wrestling stars are set to cross over into WWE territory tonight.

PWInsider has reported that multiple TNA talents have been booked for tonight’s WWE NXT broadcast, including former TNA World Champions Moose and Mike Santana. Additional names from the roster are also expected to appear.

The crossover comes on the heels of weeks of speculation about a possible TNA “invasion” of NXT. That tension is expected to come to a boiling point in the main event, where NXT Champion Oba Femi will battle TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a championship vs. championship match. The bout was made official during last week’s NXT Homecoming special, and the storyline has fueled outrage among the TNA locker room, who feel disrespected that their company’s top title is being defended on NXT television.

Since the announcement, several TNA stars have fired off messages online, including Mike Santana and Eric Young, hinting at chaos and warning that they refuse to stand by as their promotion is slighted. Tonight’s show may be the night the invasion angle plays out.

The advertised lineup for NXT is as follows:

- NXT Championship vs TNA World Championship: Oba Femi (NXT Champion) vs Trick Williams (TNA Champion)

- Lights Out Match: Lexis King vs Myles Bourne

- WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Match

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 23rd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sep. 24th 2025

#dynamite

TNA Victory Road 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sep. 26th 2025

#victory road

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 26th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Huntington, West Virginia

Sep. 27th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sep. 27th 2025

#no mercy

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 28th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy