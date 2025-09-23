Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Several TNA Wrestling stars are set to cross over into WWE territory tonight.

PWInsider has reported that multiple TNA talents have been booked for tonight’s WWE NXT broadcast, including former TNA World Champions Moose and Mike Santana. Additional names from the roster are also expected to appear.

The crossover comes on the heels of weeks of speculation about a possible TNA “invasion” of NXT. That tension is expected to come to a boiling point in the main event, where NXT Champion Oba Femi will battle TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a championship vs. championship match. The bout was made official during last week’s NXT Homecoming special, and the storyline has fueled outrage among the TNA locker room, who feel disrespected that their company’s top title is being defended on NXT television.

Since the announcement, several TNA stars have fired off messages online, including Mike Santana and Eric Young, hinting at chaos and warning that they refuse to stand by as their promotion is slighted. Tonight’s show may be the night the invasion angle plays out.

The advertised lineup for NXT is as follows:

- NXT Championship vs TNA World Championship: Oba Femi (NXT Champion) vs Trick Williams (TNA Champion)



- Lights Out Match: Lexis King vs Myles Bourne



- WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Match

