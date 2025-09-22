Nikki Bella Rips WWE 2K25 Character Model: “The Whole Thing’s Terrible”

Nikki Garcia, best known to fans as Nikki Bella, did not hold back when discussing her WWE 2K25 character model during the latest episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show. The conversation took a sharp turn when her sister, Brie Bella, first commented on the in-game version, describing it as “super ugly” with a “weird a** haircut.”

Nikki quickly chimed in, pointing out that the hairstyle was taken from one of her past WWE appearances. “They did the bob from… when was the Rumble we did when the boys were babies? 2021, right?” she recalled, before adding, “Girl, the whole thing’s terrible.”

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to share her frustration and disappointment with the final product, questioning how the developers allowed such a look to represent her in the game. “Think of how I feel. I go, ‘That’s what you guys think of me? That’s how you think I look?’” Nikki said.

Brie kept the mood light with a joke, saying her son Buddy could have done a better job with the haircut. Nikki responded with a stinging final critique of her digital likeness: “I look like I was left in a field for years.”

Both Nikki and Brie Bella are featured in WWE 2K25 as part of the game’s Legends roster, highlighting their celebrated careers. The accuracy of Superstar likenesses has long been a talking point in the WWE 2K series, and this year’s release has once again sparked debate among fans and wrestlers alike.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).