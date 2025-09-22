Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: Stephanie Vaquer Appearance And Two Big Matches

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has revealed new additions to the card for tonight’s episode of Raw, the first show since Saturday’s Wrestlepalooza premium live event. Pearce confirmed that the newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will be live on the broadcast, marking her first appearance since defeating Iyo Sky to capture the vacant title.

Pearce also added a singles match between Bayley and Roxanne Perez, plus a six-man No Disqualification tag team match. The bout will see The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods join forces with Grayson Waller against The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and Penta.

These announcements come alongside the previously confirmed segment featuring Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who will open the show to address the WWE Universe following his victory over Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.

With the fallout from Wrestlepalooza still fresh, tonight’s Raw promises a mix of high-stakes matches and storyline developments as WWE shifts its focus toward the next chapter. The show airs live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, with a special start time of 7 p.m. Eastern.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).