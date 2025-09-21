Beth Phoenix’s AEW Debut Was Planned Long Before All Out

AEW All Out 2025 wasted no time delivering big surprises in Toronto, as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited to face FTR in a high-stakes tag team showdown. But the true shock of the night came when Beth Phoenix stormed into the action, sparking a moment fans will not forget.

According to Fightful Select, her involvement was not a last-minute idea but something AEW had been quietly building toward.

“The Beth Phoenix return is something that has been thrown around and discussed for quite some time.”

Phoenix made her presence felt when she leveled Stokely Hathaway in the middle of the match, earning a massive reaction from the crowd. What first looked like a quick cameo turned into something far more significant. After Copeland secured the victory with a spear, FTR struck back in brutal fashion, dropping Phoenix with a double tombstone while her husband was left handcuffed and helpless.

The shocking angle was more than just nostalgia. It signaled AEW’s intent to weave Phoenix into a larger storyline, one they had been saving for the right moment.

Her return only added to an already historic contest. The reunion of Copeland and Cage marked their first televised tag team match since March 2011, with FTR giving them a fierce fight. Even the Trailer Park Boys’ Green Bastard made an appearance, adding to the chaotic energy that ensured All Out opened with a powerful statement.

