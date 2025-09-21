Bret Hart Says Goldberg Owes Him Compensation After 1999 WCW Starrcade Injury

Bret Hart continues to carry resentment toward Bill Goldberg, more than 25 years after their infamous clash at WCW Starrcade 1999. The WWE Hall of Famer has long blamed Goldberg’s kick during the match for the concussion that effectively ended his wrestling career, and his feelings on the matter have not softened with time.

In a recent conversation with Inside the Ropes, Hart expressed bitterness that Goldberg has been able to enjoy a lengthy post-WCW career, collecting major paydays on high-profile stages, while Hart was left dealing with the consequences.

“When I hear about Bill Goldberg going to Saudi Arabia, making $3 million for a 10-minute match… you think he would have called me up and said, ‘Here, I’m going to send you something for it,’” Hart said.

Goldberg has addressed the situation over the years, offering multiple apologies, but in 2022 he made it clear he was done saying sorry. Hart, however, has never accepted that an apology could undo the damage.

“He never once called me after it happened… he cost me, honestly, cost me $16 million in like two seconds and ended my career,” Hart added.

Although Hart continued to wrestle briefly for WCW following Starrcade, taking part in matches against names like Kevin Nash, Sid Vicious, and Terry Funk, he insists that Goldberg’s actions were the beginning of the end. While Goldberg walked away from the ring on his own terms, Hart believes that he was robbed of that same opportunity and still feels financial compensation would be justified.