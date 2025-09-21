WWE Wrestlepalooza Producer List Revealed For ESPN Debut Show

WWE presented Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, marking the company’s first premium live event as part of its new partnership with ESPN.

Fightful has revealed the full list of producers who were behind the matches on the show.

Michael Hayes was the producer for the highly anticipated clash between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari handled producing duties for the tag team bout that featured The Usos against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Nick Aldis and Petey Williams were responsible for overseeing the Women’s World Championship contest between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer.

TJ Wilson produced the mixed tag team match that saw CM Punk and AJ Lee team together against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rounding out the list, Abyss and Adam Pearce produced the main event battle between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes.

