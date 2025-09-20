Cody Rhodes Defeats Drew McIntyre to Retain WWE Championship in Wrestlepalooza Main Event

In the main event of tonight's WWE Wrestlepalooza event, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes successfully retained the WWE Championship against "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre.

Match coverage courtesy of Rajah.com:

Undisputed WWE Championship Main Event Match: Cody Rhodes(c) vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is out first, starting his entrance at approximately 9:47pm. Our champ is out next to a big pop, complete with a singing crowd, at 9:51pm. Alicia Taylor once again nails the pre-match introductions ahead of our bell at 9:55pm EST. Cody starts us off by slapping the tar out of McIntyre. Drew proceeds to savagely lay into the champ for about two minutes. Cody begins to chain together offense, hitting a Cody Cutter before covering for a quick two. Rhodes begins to focus on McIntyre's left arm, slapping in working holds targeting Drewy-Mac's left wrist and elbow. McIntyre and Cody spend several moments battling for control. Rhodes sends McIntyre out of the ring with a Disaster Kick, then follows it up with a Suicide Dive. Rhodes looks for a second Dive but McIntyre catches him and redirects him into the ring post. McIntyre then tosses Rhodes across the Spanish announce table before going on a lengthy offensive stretch.

Rhodes finally shows some life around 10:01pm. Cody sends Drew into the corner ring post and McIntyre spills to the outside. Cody pursues but McIntyre makes him pay for it, slamming Cody's face into the apron. McIntyre with an Alabama Slam on Cody onto the steel steps! Drew takes it back into the ring and continues to work over the champ. He slows the pace, playing to the crowd and taunting Rhodes while continuing to alternate powerful strikes. At 10:04pm, Cody once again shows signs of life and the two begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. The sequence culminates with Rhodes hitting a Powerslam on a charging McIntyre. Rhodes hits a Disaster Kick to drop the challenger. Rhodes looks for a Cody Cutter; McIntyre sort of catches him, holds him for a half second-just enough for both myself and Cole to think McIntyre slammed Cody down--then finishes the move. I guess I should expect a little stutter from the champ here and there.

Rhodes and McIntyre battle into a corner, then up onto the middle rope. McIntyre hits the White Noise off the middle rope at 10:06pm! Drew covers but only picks up a two. McIntyre looks for a Claymore but Cody avoids the bulk of it. Drew hits a Glasgow Kiss but Cody manages to deflect his next attack and drop the challenger. Rhodes slaps a Figure 4 on McIntyre, causing the "Scottish Psychopath" to writhe in pain for a few moments. Finally the move is broken, and the ref checks on the champ. McIntyre removes the top turnbuckle's protective pad off. The ref tells him to hand it over, as the ref has to restore it. Drew throws it down the ramp. Drew whips Cody into the corner; the ref goes to retrieve the turnbuckle pad up the ramp. Rhodes narrowly avoids running into the exposed turnbuckle. Drew takes down the champ and covers for what would've been a winning pin...had the ref not left position to retrieve the turnbuckle pad Drew himself threw. Rhodes sends McIntyre into the exposed turnbuckle; the ref returns moments later and restores the turnbuckle pad, unaware of what transpired.

Cody goes for a Cody Cutter but McIntyre avoids it. McIntyre fires up, hitting a Claymore sans countdown at 10:10pm. Drew covers but only picks up a two. Drew looks in disbelief. Cody slowly rolls out of the ring as McIntyre sits there, contemplating life or the such. Drew stalks Cody to the outside. Cody, on his hands and knees before the main announce table, nearly gets kicked through the electronic screen of the table. Luckily, he moves in the nick of time, causing McIntyre to crash through the glass. Drew limps into the ring but manages to go for a Claymore at 10:12pm. Unfortunately, his knee gives out. Cody with a Cody Cutter; Cody hits the Cross-Rhoads then covers to pick up the win at 10:12pm.

Your Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes! (17 minutes)

