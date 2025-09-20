C.M. Punk & A.J. Lee Defeat Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza

At tonight's WWE Wrestlepalooza event, the team of C.M. Punk and A.J. Lee defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in what was quite possibly the best match of the evening.

Match coverage courtesy of Rajah.com:

Mixed Tag Team Match: CM Punk & AJ Lee vs WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch

A video package hyping this begins at 8:53pm (everything until now was just ads, filler, and showing various ESPN/Indy execs on camera). Our World Heavyweight Champion and Women's Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins & Becky lynch (respectively), begin their joint entrance at 8:57pm. They're wearing awesome matching purple ensembles. We get CM Punk's entrance at 8:59pm to a decent pop. He's wearing a jacket emblazoned with "AJ's Husband" on it. AJ Lee joins him a minute later to a big pop. We get no introductions, just the bell at 9:02pm. Seth Rollins & CM Punk start us off after Lynch refused to start with Lee. Seth & CM jaw for a few before Lynch tags herself in. She taunts Punk, and the crowd chants for Punk to hit the GTS! Finally Lee comes in; Lynch takes a cheap shot and flees the ring, ultimately tagging in Rollins. Finally at 9:05pm the action starts at Punk and Rollins begin to brawl to the outside, over the barricade, and back into the ring. They battle into the Vision's corner; when the ref (Jessica Carr, hope I'm not mispelling that) has her back turned, Lynch attacks Punk over the ropes. The action continues.

Punk and Rollins battle into Punk's corner; when he distracts the ref, AJ Lee returns the favor Lynch showed and attacks Rollins in the corner to a pop. Rollins and Punk resume. Punk with an axe-handle attack to Rollins. Punk goes back up top and executes another. Punk goes up to a third corner and attempts it again; this time, Rollins gets counters it with a kick to the gut. Rollins set up a Pedigree; Rollins wiggles free and sets up a Go-to-Sleep (GTS). Rollins escapes and, with some help from Lynch, begins to stomp Punk away in the Vision's corner. As Rollins distracts the ref, Lynch whips Punk into the steel steps. AJ Lee runs around to attack; the ref warns her to go back to her corner. Rollins slows the pace at the ringside area. Rollins slams Punk's face into the announce table at 9:09pm. Rollins maintain control for several long moments, using slow and punishing strikes to chip away at Punk. Punk looks to drag himself to his corner to make a tag but Rollins blocks it.

Rollins' arrogance begins to cost him; while using a wristlock, he spends too much time jawing off. Punk capitalizes, delivering a right fist while stepping closer to his corner. Punk again hits a right, then another, inching ever closer with every strike. Rollins counters, whipping Punk into the corner. Rollins distracted the ref, allowing Lynch to once again attack Punk behind the ref's back. Lee is incensed, pacing in her corner at 9:12pm. Rollins looks for a suplex; Punk blocks it with a leg. Both men alternate attempts at a suplex, with each countering. This goes on like ten times. Punk finally connects with a suplex, gaining some separation. Punk looks for the hot tag, and Rollins looks to tag in Lynch...then pivots, instead locking Punk in a grounded headlock. Rollins continues to talk smack even as Punk powers to his feet. Punk, now in a side headlock, starts to power towards his corner, pushing Rollins back step-by-step. The crowd finally realizes what's up and comes alive as Punk tags in AJ Lee--but the ref, distracted by Lynch, didn't see it! The crowd boos heavily and the ref has to restrain Lee, sending her back to her corner.

Rollins hoists Lynch up in an impressive Military Press position. He holds her suspended in the air for a few long moments; too long, as when he goes to slam her down on Punk, Punk rolls out the way! Rollins slammed Lynch! Oops! Punk begins to show some signs of life, sending Rollins out of the ring. Punk's wide open and looks to make the hot tag to AJ Lee, only to be thwarted when Lynch rips Lee down from the apron at the last second! Rollins enters the ring and looks for a cover at 9:15pm; no joy. Rollins mock AJ Lee, doing her unique skip in a circle around her downed husband. Rollins exits the ring and skips around Lee, yelling "welcome back, AJ" as the crowd boos heavily. Rollins skips up the steps and back into the ring, then resumes skipping circles around Punk to boos. Punk finally rises and scoops up the skipping Rollins, hitting the GTS at 9:16pm! Punk can't capitalize!

Punk begins to crawl towards AJ Lee; Lynch enters the ring and grabs Punks' right foot, stopping him. Punk manages to get up to his left foot, hops back and dramatically tags in AJ Lee at 9:17pm! It's her first time in the ring in 11 years (as a competitor) and we're off! Lou Thesz Press from AJ Lee! And a second! The crowd's hot for the former three-times Divas Champion as she mops the ring with Lynch. Lee with mounting punches in the corner. Lynch looks to counter with a powerbomb but Lee counters first with a Hurricanrana. Lee's on fire, flying all over the ring as she takes it to Lynch. Crossbody into a lateral press pin attempt for a close two! Lee continues to lay into Lynch, flailing her arms (paintbrushing) Lynch back into the corner until the ref warns her. Rollins interjects, and Lee makes him pay by unloading on him! She battles him into the corner.

Lynch engages and the two botch a move, but both are okay. It happens. Lee uses Rollins' body to assist hitting a tornado DDT on Lynch. Rollins hoists Lee up from behind; Punk intercedes and helps AJ convert it into a form of a Bulldog cutter. Lee & Punk work together to hit stereo Bulldogs on Lynch & Rollins. Lee skips around the ring to a pop then looks for a Black Widow; Lynch counters and looks for a Dis-Arm-Her. Lee counters with a roll-up; Lynch escapes. Lee looks for an arm hold but Lynch escapes again. Lee looks for the Black Widow and locks it in. Rollins tries to interfere; Punk drops him and slaps in a Sharpshooter! Punk & Lee keep the holds in and prevent Rollins & Lynch from getting to the ropes. Rollins escapes and drops Punk; Lee keeps the hold on Lynch. Rollins finally breaks up the Black Widow and pulls up Lee. Lee counters, slapping the Black Widow on Rollins!

Lynch makes the save at 9:23pm, then hits the Becksploder. Rollins with a Pendulum Swing. Lynch & Rollins get their own couples' moment, hitting stereo Pedigrees on Lee & Punk! They cover but only get a two. Rollins is heard on mic, clearly, yelling "they're here because of us. We're the main events, we're the champs." Loud boos from the crowd. Rollins & Lynch pull up their opponents and look for stereo GTS's. Punk escapes and clotheslines Rollins over the top rope. Both men fall to the floor. Lee escapes the attempted GTS and hits a Becksploder on Lynch! Lee posts up in the corner, sizing up Lee. Rollin grabs Lee from the outside and drops her on her face! Punk enters the ring and hits the Stomp on Rollins then begins to unload! Lynch attacks Punk to make the save. He stands up, furious, and stops her from slapping him. She goes for a kick to the nuts; he blocks it and catches her foot. He looks to the crowd and goes for a Sharpshooter but Rollins stops him.

Punk sends Rollins out of the ring, only to be attacked by Lynch. Lynch stomps Punk down and slaps a Sharpshooter on Punk at 9:26pm. Punk powers up with his arms, taking the pressure off his knees, then counters it into a sequence I can't even begin to describe that culminates with a Sharpshooter on Lynch! Rollins makes the save and hits the Pedigree on Punk. Rollins hits the Stomp right after and covers. Lee makes the save with a Stomp on Rollins! Lynch with a Manhandle Slam immediately on Lee, covering for a close two. Lee just gets the shoulder up in time. Everyone's down for several moments. Lynch is up first. She begins to work over Lee, then pulls her to her feet. Lee comes alive, unloading on Lynch and battling her into the corner. Rollins pulls her back, allowing Lynch to attack Lee. Punk separates Lynch from Lee. Seth and Rollins begin to slug it out in the ring now.

The women separate the men to opposite corners and tell their men they've got this. Lee and Lynch clash in the middle of the ring, unloading on each other at 9:29pm. Both men begin to unload on each other, fighting side-by-side with their wives. The action spills outside, with Punk & Lee sending their opponents over the barricades. Lee schemes, then begins to tear apart the Spanish announce table to a pop. Lee tells Punk to clear the main announce table, so he does. Cole and Barrett back up to give them space. Lee and Lynch go to Spanish announce table; Punk and Rollins are on Cole's table. Lee & Punk look for stereo Manhandle Slams but Lynch & Rollins fight back. Lynch & Rollins look to go for an attack. Lee attacks Lynch; they spill across the gap and crash into their husbands and everyone's down. Lynch shoves a near lifeless AJ Lee into the ring and looks for a Manhandle Slam. Lee reverses, locking on the Black Widow. Lynch taps out at 9:31pm!

Your Winners by Submission, CM Punk & AJ Lee! (29 minutes)

Arriving in style. 🔥



Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are ready for #Wrestlepalooza



Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/VA1ZwPooUh , WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

It's going down at #Wrestlepalooza!



AJ Lee and CM Punk have arrived!! 😤



Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/iUUlgTdXPI , WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

AJ Lee is back!



And the action is picking up already in this one 👊 pic.twitter.com/0POoeDCXTk , WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

Ref didn't see the tag!



But @WWERollins just dropped @BeckyLynchWWE to the ground by accident! 😅



Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/Bpsuz0zJ8r , WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

This is SURREAL!



Here comes AJ Lee!! 🤯



Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/gUrA3aacWp , WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025