Stephanie Vaquer Defeats IYO SKY to Capture Women's World Title at Wrestlepalooza

Adding to her already impressive list of accomplishments in WWE, Stephanie Vaquer has defeated IYO SKY at tonight's WWE Wrestlepalooza event to capture the Women's World Championship.

Match coverage courtesy of Rajah.com:

WWE Women's World Championship (Vacant)Match: Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer begins her entrance at 8:18pm to a rather sedated crowd. Iyo Sky is out at 8:20pm to a decent pop, and commentary gushes over Iyo as one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. Alicia Taylor makes out introductions. Just a reminder, Naomi vacated the title due to a disqualifying medical condition. This match is for said vacant title. We get our bell at 8:23pm. Note that this is their third matchup, and both prior matches have ended in a no-contest finish. Both women start off with a sign of respect, then back off into corners. They lock up and we're off! The opening moments are spent with both Superstars locking up but generally proving to be equally matched. Finally we get a change of pace as both switch to takedowns and working holds.

And this continues on. And on, with a few changes in control, but primarily it's all working holds and grounded work. At 8:32pm, Sky begins to start a comeback sequence, dropping Vaquer with a faceplant into the hard canvas. Sky counters a slow Irish Whip with a sequence culminating in a missile dropkick. Finally, the crowd begins to come alive and the pace picks up. Iyo fires up the crowd before hitting a beautiful suicide dive to Vaquer. The ref begins his count as both Superstars recover at the ringside/ramp area. Sky takes it back into the ring at the count of seven. The two battle at the ropes briefly, with Sky looking for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb to the outside--but Vaquer blocks it by grabbing the ropes. Vaquer with a big crossbody to wipe out Sky at the ringside area. SV takes it back into the ring, hitting a springboard lariat (Cole called it a crossbody but that was a lariat). Vaquer maintains control for several moments.

Iyo Sky hits a releasing German Suplex on Vaquer; Vaquer recovers and fires off one of her own and both women are down. We get replays as the crowd tries to rally behind SVB, weakly. Both women begin to exchange blows as they battle from a kneeling position to a vertical one. Sky with an uppercut; SV with a rising knee. Sky with a huge running right; SV fires off with a back suplex. Vaquer looks for a Devil's Kiss (also known as the Gooner T) but Sky escapes and takes a turn in control. Sky with a bruising knee shot to drop Vaquer. Sky heads up but Vaquer rises and blocks her. Vaquer with a vicious-looking Dragon Screw on Sky's right knee, assisted by the ropes. Ouch. Vaquer looks for the SVB (Stephanie Vaquer Bomb) but Sky evades it. Sky with a quick strike and a cover, but no joy. Sky with another big kick to the temple, dropping Vaquer. The crowd pops as both Superstars begin to recover.

Sky tries to pound some feeling into her knee. Sky hits the Bullet Train attack on Vaquer! Sky positions Vaquer and tries to climb up the turnbuckles, having some issues with her knee. Sky dives off, looking for her Moonsault, but Vaquer gets her feet up and blocks it! Vaquer goes on offense, hitting another Dragon Screw. And now, the moment you've all been waiting for: Stephanie Vaquer finally executes the Devil's kiss at 8:39pm. The crowd goes wild, as expected, and pops big when the sequence is over. Vaquer hits the SVB and covers for two. Vaquer can't believe it. We get replays of recent event. Vaquer heads up top but Iyo quickly rolls to the bottom rope, grabbing it. Iyo rises and uppercuts Vaquer, stunning her. Sky begins to ascend and the two briefly battle whilst seated on the top rope.

Iyo wins the battle and executes a beautiful Spanish Fly off the top! Iyo rubs her injured knee and fails to capitalize, taking several long moments before covering. Vaquer kicks out easily at two. Iyo Sky hits the Bullet Train attack on Vaquer at 8:42pm. Sky with a running knee strike! Sky positions Vaquer and heads up top, looking for the Moonsault once again. Vaquer rolls out the way and Sky crashes hard on her injured knee. Vaquer heads up top and hits her own version of the Spiral Tap! Vaquer covers and picks up the win at 8:43pm! Steph is shown celebrating with her father, who's in attendance tonight.

Your Winner AND NEW WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer! (20 minutes)

