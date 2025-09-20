Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed Defeat The Usos at Wrestlepalooza

In the second match of tonight's WWE Wrestlepalooza event, the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Match coverage courtesy of Rajah.com:

Tag Team Match: the Usos vs the Vision (Special Guest Ref: LA Knight)

The ref (Knight) begins his entrance at 7:42pm, followed by the Usos to a great pop and crowd entrance at 7:43pm, and lastly by the Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker) with "the Visionary" Paul Heyman at 7:50pm. Note: during the Usos entrance, they paused to work up the crowd by having them get their cells out, pop the lights on, and welcome ESPN to the WWE with a massive Yeeting the likes of which haven't seen since the Great Yeet of '09. They take their sweet time, and even humor the crowd when they ask for the Usos to roll it back. Seven freakin' minutes on that entrance. We finally get our introductions ahead of our bell at 7:52pm. We're starting off with Bronson Reed and Jey Uso. Reed starts off strong but the Usos use a quick tag to double-team the big man, giving themselves a very brief time in control.

Reed quickly shuts that shit down, however, and takes Jimmy into the Vision's corner. The two Brons begin using frequent tags to maintain control and isolate Big Jim in their corner. The pace slows drastically. Reed looks to get a steel chair but Knight catches him and warns him. Big Jim kicks Reed in the gut, making him drop the chair. Jimmy picks up the chair and Knight (the ref, mind you) tells him to go ahead, turning his back! Uso smacks Reed with the chair but Breakker rushes over to make the save. The action goes back into the ring, where Jimmy hits mounting corner punches on Reed to a big pop. Jimmy runs off the ropes but spills to the outside when Breakker grabs the top rope and drops, pulling it down with him. Knight warns him. Breakker tags in then heads outside the ring. Breakker runs around the ring and hits a torpedo shoulder tackle to Jimmy that drops him immediately. Breakker takes it back in the ring and tags in Reed; the Vision work together to hit a unique double-team move on Uso, covering for two. Reed takes a turn working over Big Jim, and the action spills outside again. Reed grabs a chair and whacks Big Jim. Knight plays it fair, allowing it, and Wade Barrett speculates this is now a No Holds Barred match.

Reed wedges a chair in a corner then begins to work over Big Jim with suplexes and slams. Breakker tags in and keeps the pace slow, using a suplex to drop Jimmy before covering. He breaks the cover himself and does push-ups in the ring as the crowd barks. Breakker and Reed continue to keep Uso isolated and use frequent tags and infrequent offensive moves to drag this out. Reed sets up a chair in the middle of the ring and places Jimmy's head on it. His move backfires, however, as Big Jim avoids it. Jimmy looks for the hot tag but Breakker tags in and takes out Jey before Jimmy can. Breakker and Reed work together to hit a move akin to the Steiner DDT. Reed looks to charge Big Jim in the corner, but Uso dodges and Reed goes head-first into the steel chair he set up in the corner earlier. At 8:02pm, Jey fires the crowd up for the upcoming hot tag.

Jimmy makes the tag as Breakker tags in, and the two clash. Jey's on fire and so is the crowd for the Yeetster as he pummels Breakker with big fists. Jey hits a big hip attack on Breakker in the corner, paying homage to Rikishi and Umaga. Jey with a big kick to stun Breakker. "Main Event" goes up top and hits a crossbody, covering for two at 8:03pm. Jimmy's shown recovering at ringside as Jey yells for a table. Jimmy gets the table to a huge pop from the Indianapolis crowd. The Usos set the table up in the middle of the ring as Heyman yells at them. Reed's back in this and all four men brawl in the ring around the set-up table. Reed repositions the table into a corner, setting it up at an approximate 45 degree angle. Reed gives direction to Breakker, who proceeds to pull down the shoulder straps. Breakker goes for a Spear on Jimmy but eats a Superkick!

The Usos fire up, hitting Superkicks on their opponents before hitting the 1D! They cover but Reed makes the save just in time at 8:05pm. Reed sits Jey up on the top rope and tries to ascend, but Uso fights him off. Breakker quickly rushes in and hits a FrankenSteiner but botches it slightly. Reed heads up top and hits a huge Moonsault on Jey! Jimmy with a Swanton (I believe, it's frantically paced) on Reed! Jey hits a spear on Breakker then follows up with an Uso Splash at 8:06pm for the w--no! Breakker kicks out! Reed argues with the ref; Jey Superkicks Reed off the apron but he lands on his feet! Reed again argues with the ref; Jey takes out Reed with a suicide dive. Wade Barrett and LA Knight both question if Jey was aiming at Knight. As the two argue, Heyman slips Breakker a steel chair. Jey disarms Breakker and goes to smack Breakker with the chair. Breakker moves; Jey just barely pulls the swing to keep from hitting LA knight.

Jimmy uses the chair to whack both members of the Vision but takes too long to follow up. Breakker hits a short, two-step Spear to drop Uso. Breakker's back is covered with Uso's blood; Uso's busted open on the forehead. Breakker spears Jey through the table still set up in the corner. Breakker drags Big Jim into the middle of the ring so Reed can hit a Tsunami! Reed covers and picks up the win at 8:09pm.

Your Winners, the Vision! (16 minutes)

