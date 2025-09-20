Hangman Adam Page Survives Brutal Battle To Retain AEW Men’s World Title at All Out

“Hangman” Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher clashed in a dramatic battle for the AEW Men’s World Championship, with the added stipulation that if Don Callis or his family interfered, Fletcher would lose his AEW TNT Championship. Despite a fierce challenge from the rising star, Page emerged victorious and held onto the gold.

The match opened with technical exchanges, with Page and Fletcher trading holds before the action spilled into heavy strikes. Fletcher showed his aggression early, sending the champion over the barricade and even attempting a high-risk dive, which backfired and left him vulnerable.

Inside the ring, the momentum shifted repeatedly. Page hit a backbreaker and lariat, only for Fletcher to answer back with a hanging DDT, a Michinoku Driver, and a nearfall from a diving elbow drop. Fletcher locked in a Liontamer in the center of the ring, but Page fought to the ropes to survive.

The intensity only escalated. Hangman delivered a crushing plancha and moonsault, but Fletcher countered mid-air with a superkick followed by a Liger Bomb that nearly ended the match. Both men punished each other with devastating moves, including a Tombstone on the floor by Page and a brainbuster through the timekeeper’s table from Fletcher.

As exhaustion set in, the two continued trading counters and close calls. Fletcher nailed Page with the Hidden Blade and a string of punishing strikes, but could not put him away. Page responded with a Deadeye off the apron through a table, leaving both men barely able to continue.

The final moments came after Fletcher exposed the turnbuckles, only for Page to spike him into the steel. From there, Page delivered an Avalanche Deadeye and, after finally recovering his footing, connected with the Buckshot Lariat to secure the hard-fought victory.

“Hangman” Adam Page retained the AEW Men’s World Championship by pinfall, surviving one of his toughest challenges yet.