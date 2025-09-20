Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman!) Slaughters John Cena in Wrestlepalooza Opening Bout

In the opening match of tonight's WWE Wrestlepalooza event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar made a successful return to action in his first match in two years, destroying the 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena.

Match coverage courtesy of Rajah.com:

Singles Match: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

At 7:13pm EST, we start our card with Brock Lesnar's entrance to a decent pop. At 7:16pm, the music pops and out comes the Greatest of All Time accompanied by a few dozen kids, all decked out in matching Cena merch. Cena pays respect to the kids, pops the crowd, and storms the ring. This match is almost under way at 7:18pm! We get Cena's custom entrance and right as Alicia Taylor begins Brock's she's interrupted by none other than Paul Heyman! He gives his former friend one last custom entrance, hyping the crowd with a "17-defeating*, G.O.A.T.-slaying, Cena-conquering, former NCAA/UFC/WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, the Last Real Ass-Kicker, Brock Lesnar!" We get our bell at 7:21pm.

Both Superstars immediately clash and go at it to a big pop. Lesnar takes an early control and begins to whip Cena into the turnbuckles, taunting him as he's down. Lesnar with a release German Suplex to the outside of the ring, stunning Cena briefly. Lesnar keeps the pace slow during his time in control, dragging out the next two minutes or so. Cena begins to power up and looks for an AA at 7:25pm; Lesnar escapes and clotheslines Cena so hard, it knocks the spit out of his mouth. Lesnar intentionally slows the pace once again, hitting another release German Suplex to keep the G.O.A.T. grounded. Lesnar pulls Cena up, looking for a Crucifix toss, but Cena escapes and begins his comeback sequence at 7:27pm. Cena hits multiple running shoulder blocks to Lesnar before finally knocking him down. Cena hits three successive Attitude Adjustments to Lesnar in a row, covering within moments--but Lesnar kicks out!

Cena calls for the Five-Knuckle Shuffle and starts the sequence, but Lesnar interrupts him with an F5! Lesnar pulls Cena up and hits another F5 to boos! Lesnar yells "get up" at Cena, then pulls him up. Lesnar hoists Cena up for a third F5 and hits it! At 7:29pm, Lesnar picks Cena up and executes a fourth F5! Will he hit 5 F5's? We're about to find out. Lesnar drags this out, standing over the downed Cena for several moments. Lesnar hits a fifth F5! 5-F5's! He picks him up and hits a sixth!!! Damn! Lesnar covers Cena and picks up the win at 7:30pm as Cole yells that Lesnar has destroyed Cena.

Your Winner, Brock Lesnar. (9 minutes)

