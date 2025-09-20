×
Jurassic Express Officially Reunite After Shocking AEW All Out Segment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Jurassic Express Officially Reunite After Shocking AEW All Out Segment

Brodido remain the top team in All Elite Wrestling after surviving the chaos of a multi-team ladder match at AEW All Out 2025. Brody King and Bandido climbed the rungs and unhooked the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts to retain their titles in front of a packed Toronto crowd.

The celebration did not last long as The Young Bucks lingered inside the ring. Suddenly, Jack Perry appeared behind them, flipping them off before charging at the brothers. Matt and Nick Jackson, with an assist from Rocky Romero, managed to fend off Perry’s initial attack.

Clutching his wrists and smirking, Perry teased something more, and the lights in the arena suddenly went out. A vignette then played, showing Perry digging in the dirt and hauling something out with a chain. The imagery suggested a resurrection, and the crowd erupted when it became clear that Perry had brought back Luchasaurus.

The monster stormed the ring and laid waste to The Young Bucks, standing tall as the fans roared. In a symbolic gesture, Luchasaurus ripped off his Killswitch belt and hurled it into the crowd. Moments later, he embraced Perry in the ring, completing a shocking reunion.

The Jurassic Express was reborn, but this time Perry made it clear with his demeanor that the “Jungle Boy” had evolved into a Jungle Man. As the reunion played out, the unmistakable sounds of “Tarzan Boy” hit the speakers, signaling the return of one of AEW’s most beloved duos.

