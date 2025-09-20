×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE WrestlePalooza Match Order Reportedly Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
WWE WrestlePalooza Match Order Reportedly Revealed

The running order for tonight’s first ever WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event has been revealed just hours before the show goes live.

WWE had already announced earlier this week that the night would kick off with John Cena facing Brock Lesnar, marking Lesnar’s first in-ring appearance in more than two years. Friday’s episode of SmackDown confirmed that the main event will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

This show holds special significance as it marks the beginning of WWE’s five-year media rights partnership with ESPN for Premium Live Events in the United States. According to Bodyslam.net, the planned card order, which could still be adjusted, is as follows:

  • John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

  • The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) vs The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed)

  • Women’s World Championship: Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer

  • Mixed Tag Team Match: AJ Lee and CM Punk vs Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy