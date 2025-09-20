WWE WrestlePalooza Match Order Reportedly Revealed

The running order for tonight’s first ever WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event has been revealed just hours before the show goes live.

WWE had already announced earlier this week that the night would kick off with John Cena facing Brock Lesnar, marking Lesnar’s first in-ring appearance in more than two years. Friday’s episode of SmackDown confirmed that the main event will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

This show holds special significance as it marks the beginning of WWE’s five-year media rights partnership with ESPN for Premium Live Events in the United States. According to Bodyslam.net, the planned card order, which could still be adjusted, is as follows:

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) vs The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed)

Women’s World Championship: Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer

Mixed Tag Team Match: AJ Lee and CM Punk vs Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).