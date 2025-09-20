Willow Nightingale Leads Team To Victory At AEW All Out Tailgate Brawl

The Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of AEW All Out Toronto featured a chaotic multi-woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl that delivered wild action from start to finish.

The bout saw Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale join forces to take on their opposition in a match filled with weapons, improvisation, and plenty of ringside mayhem. The contest quickly broke down into an all-out fight with ice chests, tables, and other plunder coming into play as the crowd roared with every spot.

In the end, it was Willow Nightingale who sealed the victory for her team, securing the decisive pinfall to give her side the win in front of a lively Toronto audience. Following the match, Cameron, Shirakawa, Aminata, and Nightingale celebrated in fitting fashion, dancing inside the ring with ice chests to cap off the high-energy spectacle.

