Willow Nightingale Leads Team To Victory At AEW All Out Tailgate Brawl

The Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of AEW All Out Toronto featured a chaotic multi-woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl that delivered wild action from start to finish.
The bout saw Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale join forces to take on their opposition in a match filled with weapons, improvisation, and plenty of ringside mayhem. The contest quickly broke down into an all-out fight with ice chests, tables, and other plunder coming into play as the crowd roared with every spot.
In the end, it was Willow Nightingale who sealed the victory for her team, securing the decisive pinfall to give her side the win in front of a lively Toronto audience. Following the match, Cameron, Shirakawa, Aminata, and Nightingale celebrated in fitting fashion, dancing inside the ring with ice chests to cap off the high-energy spectacle.
QUADRUPLE SUPLEX!, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025
Watch #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/vxNBYzMrLD
If you've never been to a Tailgate, yes, this is how they tend to go., All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025
Watch #AEWTailgateBrawl LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/22GV5LXaDD
Willow Nightingale gets the win for her team! #AEWTailgateBrawl pic.twitter.com/YcTmtz6We6, Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 20, 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
