Nick Saban Sides With John Cena Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza Showdown

The panel on Saturday morning’s edition of ESPN College GameDay turned its attention to WWE Wrestlepalooza, with plenty of hype for the huge John Cena vs Brock Lesnar showdown set for tonight. The panelists even shared their predictions, adding an extra spark to the discussion.

Pat McAfee, a familiar voice to WWE fans, gave his thoughts and backed Lesnar as his pick to walk away with the victory in what he called an epic encounter. However, the conversation took a lighthearted twist when coaching legend Nick Saban playfully cut him off by throwing out Cena’s trademark “You Can’t See Me,” making it clear where his support lies.

With Saban siding with Cena, the segment added more fun to the already electric anticipation surrounding tonight’s Wrestlepalooza main event. Fans can catch all the action later tonight streaming on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.