×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Logan Paul Fires Back After Brock Lesnar Smashes Prime Hydration Station On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
Logan Paul Fires Back After Brock Lesnar Smashes Prime Hydration Station On SmackDown

Logan Paul has spoken out after Brock Lesnar smashed the Prime Hydration Station during WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 19.

The show in Toledo, Ohio began with Lesnar, who had been promoted for a sit down interview, charging to the ring instead. Once there, he grabbed Michael Cole and tossed him into the ring before Corey Graves attempted to step in. Graves was met with two F-5s for his trouble, one before and one after Lesnar wrecked the Prime Hydration Station at ringside.

Prime co-founder Logan Paul wasted little time in reacting. Taking to Twitter, Paul posted a video where he called out Lesnar, labeling him an “oversized Sasquatch.” He also declared his support for John Cena ahead of Cena’s high profile showdown with Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

In the clip, Paul said:
“What the hell Brock? What did Prime ever do to you? Except hydrate millions of people, and pay your bills by the way, that’s an official WWE sponsor you’re disrespecting.

“John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar tonight on ESPN, absolutely crazy, but I’m rooting for John because Brock you’re a disrespectful, oversized Sasquatch, and you shouldn’t have come back to the WWE. There I said it.”

Paul is not listed to appear at Wrestlepalooza. His most recent match came at Clash in Paris on August 31, where he was defeated by Cena in singles action.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy