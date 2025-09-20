Logan Paul Fires Back After Brock Lesnar Smashes Prime Hydration Station On SmackDown

Logan Paul has spoken out after Brock Lesnar smashed the Prime Hydration Station during WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 19.

The show in Toledo, Ohio began with Lesnar, who had been promoted for a sit down interview, charging to the ring instead. Once there, he grabbed Michael Cole and tossed him into the ring before Corey Graves attempted to step in. Graves was met with two F-5s for his trouble, one before and one after Lesnar wrecked the Prime Hydration Station at ringside.

Prime co-founder Logan Paul wasted little time in reacting. Taking to Twitter, Paul posted a video where he called out Lesnar, labeling him an “oversized Sasquatch.” He also declared his support for John Cena ahead of Cena’s high profile showdown with Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

In the clip, Paul said:

“What the hell Brock? What did Prime ever do to you? Except hydrate millions of people, and pay your bills by the way, that’s an official WWE sponsor you’re disrespecting.

“John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar tonight on ESPN, absolutely crazy, but I’m rooting for John because Brock you’re a disrespectful, oversized Sasquatch, and you shouldn’t have come back to the WWE. There I said it.”

Paul is not listed to appear at Wrestlepalooza. His most recent match came at Clash in Paris on August 31, where he was defeated by Cena in singles action.

I’ll be watching Cena beat Lesnar tonight at #Wrestlepalooza on the ESPN app: https://t.co/5MVCjtawus pic.twitter.com/aNo4vpYIc5 , Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 20, 2025

