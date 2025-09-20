×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Wrestlepalooza Kicks Off New ESPN Era With Blockbuster Card Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 20, 2025
WWE Wrestlepalooza Kicks Off New ESPN Era With Blockbuster Card Tonight

WWE Wrestlepalooza has arrived and it is set to mark the beginning of the ESPN era with a major night of action. The company has lined up a strong card filled with big-name clashes and high stakes.

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar
The rivalry between John Cena and Brock Lesnar comes to a head at Wrestlepalooza. Lesnar made his shocking return at SummerSlam, immediately targeting Cena with a brutal attack, and has not let up since. Cena now has one chance to topple the Beast, but it remains to be seen if he can overcome the onslaught or if Lesnar will stand tall again.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Cody Rhodes will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. The challenger has been relentless in his pursuit, vowing to take the title from Rhodes. Their history and heated exchanges have brought them to this pivotal moment, and the question is whether Rhodes can retain or if McIntyre finally claims the championship.

CM Punk & AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
One of the most anticipated matches of the night will see CM Punk team with AJ Lee against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. For AJ Lee, this is her first in-ring appearance in more than ten years, and expectations are high. Rollins and Lynch will be looking to spoil the moment, but Punk and Lee are determined to deliver a statement performance.

Other Matches
IYO SKY will collide with Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship in what promises to be a standout match. Meanwhile, The Usos take on the powerhouse duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in tag team competition.

Full WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Lineup:

  • John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Drew McIntyre

  • Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs Stephanie Vaquer

  • CM Punk & AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

  • The Usos vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy