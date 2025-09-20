WWE Wrestlepalooza Kicks Off New ESPN Era With Blockbuster Card Tonight

WWE Wrestlepalooza has arrived and it is set to mark the beginning of the ESPN era with a major night of action. The company has lined up a strong card filled with big-name clashes and high stakes.

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

The rivalry between John Cena and Brock Lesnar comes to a head at Wrestlepalooza. Lesnar made his shocking return at SummerSlam, immediately targeting Cena with a brutal attack, and has not let up since. Cena now has one chance to topple the Beast, but it remains to be seen if he can overcome the onslaught or if Lesnar will stand tall again.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. The challenger has been relentless in his pursuit, vowing to take the title from Rhodes. Their history and heated exchanges have brought them to this pivotal moment, and the question is whether Rhodes can retain or if McIntyre finally claims the championship.

CM Punk & AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

One of the most anticipated matches of the night will see CM Punk team with AJ Lee against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. For AJ Lee, this is her first in-ring appearance in more than ten years, and expectations are high. Rollins and Lynch will be looking to spoil the moment, but Punk and Lee are determined to deliver a statement performance.

Other Matches

IYO SKY will collide with Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship in what promises to be a standout match. Meanwhile, The Usos take on the powerhouse duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in tag team competition.

Full WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Lineup: