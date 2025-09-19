Opening Segment For September 19 WWE SmackDown Revealed

The September 19 edition of WWE SmackDown is set to be a pivotal stop on the road to WrestlePalooza, with the show promising big moments from the very start.

Cory Hayes of Bodyslam.net reports that Brock Lesnar will open the night with a live interview, coming less than 24 hours before his blockbuster showdown with John Cena.

The card for tonight’s SmackDown includes:

Brock Lesnar live interview to start the show

Undisputed WWE Championship contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre

United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs Carmelo Hayes

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre

With Lesnar kicking off the action and Rhodes and McIntyre closing the night with their contract signing, WWE is stacking the show to ensure drama and excitement from beginning to end.

