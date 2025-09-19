×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Opening Segment For September 19 WWE SmackDown Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 19, 2025
Opening Segment For September 19 WWE SmackDown Revealed

The September 19 edition of WWE SmackDown is set to be a pivotal stop on the road to WrestlePalooza, with the show promising big moments from the very start.

Cory Hayes of Bodyslam.net reports that Brock Lesnar will open the night with a live interview, coming less than 24 hours before his blockbuster showdown with John Cena.

The card for tonight’s SmackDown includes:

  • Brock Lesnar live interview to start the show

  • Undisputed WWE Championship contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre

  • United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs Carmelo Hayes

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre

With Lesnar kicking off the action and Rhodes and McIntyre closing the night with their contract signing, WWE is stacking the show to ensure drama and excitement from beginning to end.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy