WWE Boasts Record Numbers For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide In Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 19, 2025
WWE Boasts Record Numbers For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide In Las Vegas

WWE has released a statement celebrating the success of last Friday’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special that streamed live on YouTube.

According to the company, the broadcast set a new milestone by drawing the “largest concurrent live audience in the event’s history,” with viewership peaking at 773,000 across WWE’s official YouTube channel, WWE Espanol, AAA’s YouTube, and AAA’s Facebook page. This surpasses the previous record of 764,389 concurrent viewers, which was set during June’s Worlds Collide show in Inglewood, California. That event aired earlier in the day before Money in the Bank, while last week’s Las Vegas card streamed following WWE SmackDown.

The press release also highlighted that “more than 4.1 million viewers watched the broadcast in the first 24 hours, with an additional 127 million digital views generated across social platforms.”

The Las Vegas event featured a headline bout where Dominik Mysterio captured the AAA Mega Championship from El Hijo del Vikingo. Other names from the WWE roster appeared, including Finn Balor, The New Day, Lola Vice, Grayson Waller, and Penta, who opened the show with a promo. Rey Mysterio also made an appearance during the broadcast.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the next Worlds Collide event, reports suggest that Survivor Series weekend in San Diego is currently being strongly considered.

