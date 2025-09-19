Hardcore War Confirmed For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

TNA has added another major bout to the card for Bound for Glory, taking place Sunday, October 12.
The long-running rivalry between The System and Order 4 will come to a head when the two factions collide in a Hardcore War. The announcement was made following a chaotic fight that broke out between the groups on Thursday’s Impact.
The match will see Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Tasha Steelz representing Order 4 against Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, JDC, and Alisha Edwards of The System in a five-on-five, no-rules showdown.
This year’s Bound for Glory emanates from Lowell, Massachusetts, and once again serves as TNA’s biggest event of the year. The updated card is as follows:
TNA Bound for Glory – Sunday, October 12
TNA World Championship: (Trick Williams or Oba Femi) vs Mike Santana
TNA Knockouts World Championship: (Ash by Elegance or Masha Slamovich) vs Indi Hartwell
TNA Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs Team 3D (Bully Ray & Brother Devon)
Hardcore War: Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Tasha Steelz) vs The System (Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, JDC, Alisha Edwards)
