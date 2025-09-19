×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Hardcore War Confirmed For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 19, 2025
Hardcore War Confirmed For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

TNA has added another major bout to the card for Bound for Glory, taking place Sunday, October 12.

The long-running rivalry between The System and Order 4 will come to a head when the two factions collide in a Hardcore War. The announcement was made following a chaotic fight that broke out between the groups on Thursday’s Impact.

The match will see Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Tasha Steelz representing Order 4 against Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, JDC, and Alisha Edwards of The System in a five-on-five, no-rules showdown.

This year’s Bound for Glory emanates from Lowell, Massachusetts, and once again serves as TNA’s biggest event of the year. The updated card is as follows:

TNA Bound for Glory – Sunday, October 12

  • TNA World Championship: (Trick Williams or Oba Femi) vs Mike Santana

  • TNA Knockouts World Championship: (Ash by Elegance or Masha Slamovich) vs Indi Hartwell

  • TNA Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs Team 3D (Bully Ray & Brother Devon)

  • Hardcore War: Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Tasha Steelz) vs The System (Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, JDC, Alisha Edwards)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy