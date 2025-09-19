Seth Rollins Talks WWE Future And Contract Status

Seth Rollins has opened up about his future in wrestling, revealing he only has a few years left on his current WWE deal and may soon look to scale back his schedule.

Speaking on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion admitted that while he loves the industry, his priorities may shift toward family life.

“I don’t know if I want to do it into my 50s. I have a couple of years left on my contract in WWE. My daughter is four-and-a-half, almost five. I wouldn’t mind spending some extra time with her in a few years,” Rollins shared.

Despite thinking ahead, Rollins made it clear he will remain tied to wrestling in some capacity. “We’ll see what happens. I love this business; I’ve given my entire life to it, it’s given me a great life. I met my wife through this business, I have my daughter because I met my wife through this business. I’m able to provide jobs at my wrestling school down in Iowa for other people. I’ve built a mini-empire out of this industry. I imagine in some capacity I will stay involved one way or another for as long as I can.”

Rollins is still firmly at the top of WWE, holding the World Heavyweight Championship and preparing for a major tag match at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza on September 20. He will team with his wife, Becky Lynch, against CM Punk and AJ Lee in a blockbuster mixed tag bout.

Since his 2012 debut with The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, Rollins has stacked up accolades including multiple world championships, a Royal Rumble victory, a Money in the Bank cash-in, and a WrestleMania main event.