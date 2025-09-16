×
Kyle Fletcher Addresses WWE Counter-Programming Ahead Of AEW All Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 16, 2025
AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher has spoken out about WWE’s approach of scheduling NXT premium live events against AEW pay-per-views. The rivalry will reach new heights on Saturday, September 20, when WWE debuts its first-ever Wrestlepalooza on the same day as AEW All Out.

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Fletcher was asked about the tactic and gave an honest take. “Man, I think it’s good business practice from the other team. I think they’re trying to squash us,” he admitted. “But, for me, it puts a chip on my shoulder.”

Fletcher said the competition motivates him to raise his game, especially as he prepares for the biggest match of his career against “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. “I know that this Saturday, we have competition and my goal is to go out there and have one of the greatest professional wrestling matches of all time, so that people go, oh, nothing comes even close to that, nothing comes close to AEW pay-per-views,” he explained. “So, yeah, that’s all it is. It lights a fire under me. All I wanna do is go out there and do the best that I absolutely can so I can squish the other guys, you know what I mean?”

The match will mark Fletcher’s first one-on-one shot at AEW’s top championship. AEW adjusted the All Out start time to 3 p.m. ET so that fans could watch both shows without a direct clash. Fletcher, who currently holds the TNT Championship and represents the Don Callis Family, will be stepping into the spotlight on one of AEW’s most anticipated stages.

The full conversation with Fletcher can be heard on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast.

