Booker T Clears The Air On Viral WWE NXT Commentary Clip

Booker T found himself at the center of controversy after fans thought they heard him say something obscene during last week’s WWE NXT broadcast.

The clip, which featured Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer, quickly went viral as the phrase “I gotta pop my d**k, man” made the rounds online. Booker quickly set the record straight, insisting fans completely misheard him.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer explained: “I gotta pop my neck, man.” He said the comment was simply in response to what was happening on-screen, with no inappropriate meaning behind it.

Still, the online outrage made him more cautious. While on guest commentary for SmackDown just days later, Booker admitted he held back. “Pop it? No, I refrained. I didn’t want that to blow up on me again. People trying to make up stories and trying to cancel me.”

Booker expressed his frustration with cancel culture, saying, “I really don’t know why people want to cancel me. I’m a man of great talent and living my best life.”

He also clarified that his SmackDown appearance was a one-off, though he remains open to future opportunities if WWE calls. For now, he is focused on his work and not letting social media spin distract him.

Did booker T just say “ I gotta pop my dih man”??🥀 pic.twitter.com/NWMij3FVd5 , Dalilah ۶ৎ (@wrestlingw0rld) September 10, 2025

