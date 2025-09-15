David Otunga Wants The Nexus To Return For One Last Shot At John Cena

Former WWE star David Otunga believes that the company should bring back The Nexus for one last storyline before John Cena calls it a career at the end of 2025.

Speaking on The F Y’all Podcast, the former Tag Team Champion looked back on the faction’s breakout run in 2010 and the controversial SummerSlam main event that year. The Nexus, a group of rookies from the first season of NXT, had shaken WWE to its core with their shocking debut, but their momentum was halted when they lost to Team WWE in a 7-on-7 elimination match, with Cena standing tall as the lone survivor.

Otunga admitted that the result still does not sit right with him and pointed to Cena as the reason for the decision. “We were the hottest thing running, and they knew that, and then it was so bad. The SummerSlam thing, that was a disaster. We should have won that. That completely cut the legs out from under us. Everybody agreed, but one person – John Cena.”

With Cena in the final stretch of his farewell tour, Otunga feels there is unfinished business that must be addressed. He called it a “travesty” if The Nexus does not get the chance to exact revenge before Cena’s last match.

“I think it’s a travesty if he retires without the Nexus coming back to whoop his ass. I think that’s what should happen. All of a sudden, who’s coming through the crowd? Who pops up on the ring? Boom, it’s payback. Here’s your receipt. Our receipt.”