MLW Returns To Dallas-Fort Worth With Kings Of Colosseum VI

Major League Wrestling has confirmed its return to the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the upcoming MLW Kings of Colosseum VI, set to take place on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The event will be hosted at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. CT through MLWTexas.com, with prices beginning at just $10.

The announcement follows two consecutive sellout shows in the region, and MLW is urging fans to secure their tickets early for what is expected to be another packed house. While no matches have been revealed yet, the promotion has promised a stacked fight card, with details to be released in the weeks ahead.

Event Information:

MLW Kings of Colosseum VI

Saturday, January 10, 2026

NYTEX Sports Centre, North Richland Hills, TX

Tickets available Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. CT via MLWTexas.com, starting at $10

