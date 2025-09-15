×
Former TNA Interviewer Hospitalized Following Crash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 15, 2025
Former TNA Interviewer Hospitalized Following Crash

Former TNA personality Leticia Cline is on the road to recovery after a serious car accident in Columbia, Tennessee left her with multiple severe injuries. The crash, which occurred this past Friday while she was with her boyfriend and American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, resulted in a broken jaw, broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and trauma to her spine.

Cline shared an unfiltered update with fans on Instagram Stories, writing, “Broken jaw, broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung, and a lot of swelling on my spine. My mouth will be wired shut but I still got my brain and that’s all that matters.”

In a positive sign of progress, she posted a new photo from her hospital room showing herself standing and walking with the support of a friend, surrounded by medical equipment. The caption read, “Got up and walked around today thanks to sis @shannonnpassmore.”

Cline is remembered by wrestling fans for her time in TNA Wrestling as a backstage interviewer between 2006 and 2007. Before her time in wrestling, she built a career in modeling and later appeared on Season 5 of Beauty and the Geek. She has also taken on several acting roles in addition to her work in television.

WNS wishes her all the best in her recovery.

