Rhea Ripley Attacked During Ice Nine Kills Concert Chaos

WWE star Rhea Ripley stepped directly into her own horror-inspired dream during a shocking appearance at Silver Scream Con in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Eradicator, who has long expressed her passion for horror films and in particular the Terrifier series, joined the chaos at an Ice Nine Kills concert where she shared the stage with Art the Clown.

Rather than simply making a cameo, Ripley went headfirst into the action. She confronted Art, attempted to wrestle away his weapon, and then slapped him across the face. Art responded in brutal fashion, flooring Ripley before attacking her while she lay still. The unsettling scene escalated further when figures dressed as medical staff arrived and carried her offstage, giving the entire moment the feel of a live horror movie.

Afterward, Ripley revealed this was no random stunt but something she had been eager to do for years. On social media she wrote, “I may have just lived my dream 🥹 Thank you @SilverScreamCon @ICENINEKILLS and EVERYBODY involved! 🥹🖤🔪”

ART THE CLOWN GOT RHEA RIPLEY WTFFFF pic.twitter.com/7ycOGWMsj1 , k (@livinripley) September 14, 2025

