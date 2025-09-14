×
Eight-Woman Tornado Brawl Set For AEW All Out 2025 Pre-Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 14, 2025
Eight-Woman Tornado Brawl Set For AEW All Out 2025 Pre-Show

AEW has lined up a chaotic showdown for the All Out pre-show, with an Eight-Woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl officially set to take place.

The announcement was made during Collision, confirming that Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata will unite against Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford. The match is part of AEW’s special Saturday Tailgate Brawl event, which will air live on TNT and HBO Max at 2 pm ET, just before All Out goes on the air.

The rivalry has been building over the past several weeks through multi-woman tag bouts, with the eight competitors often ending up on opposite sides of the ring. The action intensified further when AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm used one of those matches to issue a challenge for her All Out title defense against Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander.

This marks the first time AEW has presented a pre-show event on cable television and HBO Max, with the usual Zero Hour show typically airing through social media platforms.

Updated lineup for AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl on September 20 at 2 pm ET:

Eight-Woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl: Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford

