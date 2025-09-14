Eddie Kingston Officially Returning To Action At AEW All Out 2025

Eddie Kingston will be stepping back into the ring at AEW All Out.

On Saturday’s episode of Collision, Big Bill confirmed the long-rumored match between himself and Kingston for next weekend in Toronto. Bill mocked the idea that Kingston would even appear, claiming fans online are delusional for thinking so, but AEW later officially announced the bout.

The match will mark Kingston’s first appearance in over a year. He has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in a match against Gabe Kidd in May 2024. Big Bill first issued the challenge on last week’s Collision, saying he wanted to face someone who had been gone for some time. Kingston later replied on social media, stating that his contract was signed and he was simply waiting on Bill to set the location.

Also added to the All Out lineup is a four-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Current titleholders Brodido will defend against three teams that will be determined through qualifying matches on the next Dynamite. Those qualifiers include Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight, Kip Sabian & Killswitch vs. Jet Speed, and The Bang Bang Gang vs. The Young Bucks.

Updated AEW All Out card - Toronto, Canada - Saturday, September 20