MJF And Mark Briscoe Set For Brutal Tables ‘n’ Tacks Match At AEW All Out 2025

Mark Briscoe has made his choice clear for AEW All Out.

Saturday’s Collision opened with MJF making his way to the ring to hear what stipulation Briscoe had in mind for their showdown in Toronto next weekend. Speaking in a backstage promo, Briscoe revealed he had many ideas running through his head but narrowed it down to two: tables and thumbtacks. He then made it official that he and MJF will collide in a Tables ‘n’ Tacks match at All Out.

Briscoe added a personal twist to the announcement, reminding MJF that he never gave him his wedding present. He told MJF to turn around, which led to Briscoe blindsiding him and immediately bringing thumbtacks into play. Briscoe looked ready to hit the Jay Driller, but MJF scrambled out of danger and retreated to the back.

Their rivalry has been one of the most heated feuds of the summer. After MJF attempted to set Briscoe on fire in an effort to manipulate Hangman Page ahead of Forbidden Door, Briscoe struck back during MJF’s title defense, sparking weeks of chaos. The two came to blows again after last week’s Collision main event, prompting MJF to lay down the challenge for All Out and letting Briscoe set the terms.

