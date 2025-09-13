×
Xavier Woods Reveals Surgery That Kept Him Off WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 13, 2025
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 13, 2025

Xavier Woods has provided clarity on the surgery that forced him to miss WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

During a backstage segment on Friday’s broadcast, Woods explained that he had undergone “surgery on his head” and was not medically cleared to compete. Later in the day, he revealed on social media that he had surgery Friday morning to remove a lipoma from the back of his head.

A lipoma is a fatty lump that forms between the skin and muscle. They are usually harmless, but removal can be necessary if they cause discomfort.

Sharing images from the procedure, Woods wrote:

“For those of you doubting that I had surgery yesterday morning. Here is a before and after pic. Plus the (Lipoma) that was carved out of the back of my head. This was the result of @ScrapDaddyAP instructing @PENTAELZEROM to injure me. Thanks Penta.”

Initially, Woods mistakenly said it was a “lymphoma” before quickly clarifying that it was in fact a lipoma.

Keeping in line with storyline, Woods blamed Penta for the situation, saying:

“That mass mercenary Penta continuously hits me with these Mexican Destroyers in an attempt to injure my neck. And guess what? He finally did it.”

Due to his absence, Grayson Waller stepped in to team with Kofi Kingston, though the duo came up short against AAA Tag Team Champions Pagano and Psycho Clown at Worlds Collide.

