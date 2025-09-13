Dominik Mysterio Wins AAA Mega Championship At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

A major title change took place at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in Las Vegas on Friday night as Dominik Mysterio walked away with championship gold.
In the evening’s main event, Mysterio captured the AAA Mega Championship by defeating El Hijo del Vikingo. The victory did not come without controversy, as he had help from El Grande Americano along with his Judgment Day allies Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. After the interference left Vikingo vulnerable, Mysterio landed a frog splash to score the pinfall and secure the championship inside the Cox Pavilion at the Thomas and Mack Center.
The card featured several other standout bouts across the crossover event, with title defenses and high-stakes matches throughout the night.
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide results:
Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to win the AAA Mega Championship
El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, and JD McDonagh to retain the AAA Latin American Championship
Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice defeated Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez
Psycho Clown and Pagano defeated Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller to retain the AAA Tag Team Championship
Natalya defeated Faby Apache to become the number one contender to the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship
Mascarita Sagrada, La Parka, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr. defeated Mini Abismo Negro, Lince Dorado, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde
