Dominik Mysterio Wins AAA Mega Championship At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

A major title change took place at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in Las Vegas on Friday night as Dominik Mysterio walked away with championship gold.

In the evening’s main event, Mysterio captured the AAA Mega Championship by defeating El Hijo del Vikingo. The victory did not come without controversy, as he had help from El Grande Americano along with his Judgment Day allies Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. After the interference left Vikingo vulnerable, Mysterio landed a frog splash to score the pinfall and secure the championship inside the Cox Pavilion at the Thomas and Mack Center.

The card featured several other standout bouts across the crossover event, with title defenses and high-stakes matches throughout the night.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide results: