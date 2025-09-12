Update On Jerry Lawler Following Recent Health Scare

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is continuing his recovery following a recent health scare. A new update has provided additional details about the stroke he suffered last week, which forced him to cancel several scheduled convention appearances and signings.

FOX 13 in Memphis reported that Lawler has now been cleared to return home, where he is resting. According to his caregiver, the stroke was considered “minor” and affected his right side along with causing some slight vision issues. Despite this, he remains able to both walk and talk.

Lawler is expected to take the remainder of September off in order to focus on his recovery. We send our best wishes to him during this time.

WNS wishes Jerry Lawler all the very best.

